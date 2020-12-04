Eat It Up: Stories From The Mouth-Off

This pandemic has shuttered so many events, including a few of my own. The Mouth-Off at the Mark Twain House was a storytelling show I hosted and produced for 8 years until 2020. But the good news is that now I get to show off some of my favorite true stories from the series here on Audacious!

The theme for this one? Eat It Up. Stories that feature food.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

GUESTS:

Christine Kalafus is a memoirist, poet, and essayist, and the organizer of Quiet Corner Poets in Pomfret, and host of My Word! at the Vanilla Bean Café. She is currently writing her first novel

is a memoirist, poet, and essayist, and the organizer of Quiet Corner Poets in Pomfret, and host of My Word! at the Vanilla Bean Café. She is currently writing her first novel Kerri Noack grew up one of 10 boys, living in over 38 homes ranging from the far north to the deep south United States. He's a writer, master storyteller, and world traveler currently living in home number 39 in Kentucky

grew up one of 10 boys, living in over 38 homes ranging from the far north to the deep south United States. He's a writer, master storyteller, and world traveler currently living in home number 39 in Kentucky Adam Prizio is an attorney, writer, and disability rights advocate who lives in Hartford, CT

is an attorney, writer, and disability rights advocate who lives in Hartford, CT Joey Marsocci is the creative mastermind behind Grymm Studios and the co-creator of Curioporium, a new paranormal interactive experience. He’s also the co-author of 1000 Incredible Cosplay Ideas , How to Draw Steampunk , and 1000 Steampunk Creations

is the creative mastermind behind Grymm Studios and the co-creator of Curioporium, a new paranormal interactive experience. He’s also the co-author of , , and Cynthia Rojas is a management consultant with Fio Partners who uses storytelling techniques as a tool for employees and employers to facilitate career advancement and growth. She’s also the host of Coffee Time With Masterminds, which you can find on her Facebook page

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

