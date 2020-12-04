The Nose Thinks Schenectady Sounds Terrible, Even Phonetically
Warner Bros. announced Thursday that all of its movies for all of 2021 will be available to stream on HBO Max the same day they debut in cinemas. The movie theater chains see this as "doomsday for the theatrical experience."
And: Three strange, metal monoliths having been discovered in recent weeks, one each in Utah, Romania, and California. The ones in Utah and Romania have since disappeared, and the one in Utah had stood undiscovered for at least four years before it was found.
Finally: The Undoing is a six-part HBO miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Its finale aired Sunday.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- David Prowse, Man Behind the Darth Vader Mask, Dies at 85
- 'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' Actor Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender in Heartfelt Letter
"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," Page writes.
- Elliot Page Will Continue to Star in 'Umbrella Academy,' Netflix Changes Credits on His Past Films
- John Cleese Sparks Backlash Over Transphobic Tweets in Defense of J.K. Rowling
- Harry Styles Clapping Back At Candace Owens Is The Content I Needed Today
- Music Legends Eric Clapton, Van Morrison Team for Anti-Lockdown Single 'Stand and Deliver'
- Disney+ redesigns Black Panther's opening logo in honor of Chadwick Boseman's birthday
- I raised my kids on Pixar -- and it has ruined classic cinema for them
Having grown up on Toy Story and Up, this generation has zero tolerance for slow pacing or only mild amusement
- "Look At What We Love. It's on Fire": Stephen Colbert on Trump Trauma, Leadership, and Loss
The late-night host is ready for a little less excitement: "If Joe Biden is a pair of khaki pants inside a manila envelope, that would be great."
