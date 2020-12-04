The Nose Thinks Schenectady Sounds Terrible, Even Phonetically

Warner Bros. announced Thursday that all of its movies for all of 2021 will be available to stream on HBO Max the same day they debut in cinemas. The movie theater chains see this as "doomsday for the theatrical experience."

And: Three strange, metal monoliths having been discovered in recent weeks, one each in Utah, Romania, and California. The ones in Utah and Romania have since disappeared, and the one in Utah had stood undiscovered for at least four years before it was found.

Finally: The Undoing is a six-part HBO miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Its finale aired Sunday.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications

- Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

