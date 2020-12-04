© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Thinks Schenectady Sounds Terrible, Even Phonetically

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
HBO
Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in 'The Undoing.'

Warner Bros. announced Thursday that all of its movies for all of 2021 will be available to stream on HBO Max the same day they debut in cinemas. The movie theater chains see this as "doomsday for the theatrical experience."

And: Three strange, metal monoliths having been discovered in recent weeks, one each in Utah, Romania, and California. The ones in Utah and Romania have since disappeared, and the one in Utah had stood undiscovered for at least four years before it was found.

Finally: The Undoing is a six-part HBO miniseries starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Its finale aired Sunday.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
