From Winner To Champion, From Champion To Dynasty

Seventeen AFC East championships. Nine Super Bowl appearances. Six Lombardi trophies. Twenty seasons pairing maybe the greatest head coach in the history of the NFL with maybe the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL.

At the same time, there are words like "spygate." "Deflategate." And even "solicitation in Florida."

This hour, a look at one of the all-time great (and all-time most divisive) sports dynasties: the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick/Robert Kraft New England Patriots.

GUEST:

Jeff Benedict - Special features writer for Sports Illustrated and the author of 16 books; his latest is The Dynasty

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.