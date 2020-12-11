The Nose Has Never Not Been Fired

Mank is David Fincher's feature film portrayal of the writing of Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman plays the title character and Kane screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz. Mank hit Netflix last Friday, and it's already got lots of Oscar buzz.

The Godfather: Part III is a movie that was actually nominated for seven Oscars 30 years ago (it didn't win any), and it's the third film in a series that had already won nine Academy Awards, including two Best Pictures. Part III, though, has always been thought of relatively poorly. And so, for its 30th anniversary this month, Francis Ford Coppola has rejiggered it and rereleased it as The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. This new version is four minutes shorter, starts with a different scene, ends slightly differently ... and is ultimately the same movie.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Nick Davis - A filmmaker and the author of the forthcoming Competing with Idiots: Herman and Joe Mankiewicz, a Dual Portrait

- A filmmaker and the author of the forthcoming Taneisha Duggan - Producing associate at TheaterWorks

- Producing associate at TheaterWorks James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.