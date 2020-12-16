Considering Kubrick

2001: A Space Odyssey. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. A Clockwork Orange. The Shining. Full Metal Jacket. Spartacus. Eyes Wide Shut.

This hour, a careful consideration of the filmmaker Steven Spielberg called "the best in history": Stanley Kubrick.

GUESTS:

James Hanley - Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

- Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College David Mikics - Author of Stanley Kubrick: American Filmmaker

- Author of Lila Shapiro - Senior reporter at New York magazine and Vulture, where she published "What I Learned After Watching Eyes Wide Shut 100 Times"

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired in a different form September 2, 2020.