From Sailor To Astronaut: Kayla Barron On NASA's Program To Return to the Moon

Astronaut Kayla Barron was one of the first women commissioned as a submarine warfare officer in the US Navy. Now, she’s part of another groundbreaking group, NASA’s Artemis Team.

This hour, we talk with Barron about her training for the next set of missions to return to the moon. The Artemis Program aims to put the first woman on the moon in coming years.

Later, we hear from an author about the history of a meteorite that crashed in Connecticut in 1807 and helped spark the birth of American science.

GUESTS:

NASA Astronaut Kayla Barron - Member of NASA’s Artemis team; she’s also a Navy Lieutenant Commander and Submarine Warfare Officer

Cathryn Prince - Visiting assistant professor of journalism at SUNY Purchase and author of the nonfiction book A Professor, A President, and A Meteor: The Birth of American Science

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.