The Nose Can Cut, Soothe, Delight, Frighten, Insult, And Seduce: 'History of Swear Words,' More

Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible installment has been one of the few huge Hollywood productions trying to to figure out how to film during the pandemic. Cruise has been in the news lately for blowing up at his crew for breaking COVID protocols, and now he's back in the news for… buying COVID enforcement robots?

And: Could front porches be just the right "magical intermediate zone" to keep communities connecting during a time of social distancing?

And finally: Nicolas Cage is hosting a documentary series on Netflix called History of Swear Words. Normally I'd try to give you a little more context here, but I feel like that first sentence pretty much covers it.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

- An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.