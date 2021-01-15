The Nose Can Cut, Soothe, Delight, Frighten, Insult, And Seduce: 'History of Swear Words,' More
Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible installment has been one of the few huge Hollywood productions trying to to figure out how to film during the pandemic. Cruise has been in the news lately for blowing up at his crew for breaking COVID protocols, and now he's back in the news for… buying COVID enforcement robots?
And: Could front porches be just the right "magical intermediate zone" to keep communities connecting during a time of social distancing?
And finally: Nicolas Cage is hosting a documentary series on Netflix called History of Swear Words. Normally I'd try to give you a little more context here, but I feel like that first sentence pretty much covers it.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Michael Apted, 'Coal Miner's Daughter' Director and 'Seven Up' Documentarian, Dies at 79
- Jessica Campbell, 'Election' and 'Freaks and Geeks' Actor, Dies at 38
- Oscars' International Feature Race: Has 'Parasite' Ushered in a Broader Acceptance of Genre in the Category?
- Why a Vogue Cover Created an Uproar Over Kamala Harris
The vice president-elect is on the cover of the U.S. fashion magazine. Many people were not happy with the result.
- Are Armie Hammer's leaked DMs fake? Actor's alleged 'cannibal sex fantasy' shocks Internet: 'This can't be real'
The actor allegedly stated 'I am 100% a cannibal' to a woman who shared the Instagram DMs and the Internet is shocked
- Armie Hammer calls online attacks 'spurious,' will still exit Jennifer Lopez rom-com
- Sex And The City revived at HBO Max—yes, without Kim Cattrall
- Welcome to Zollywood
At 24 she's already conquered the Disney thing—and Marvel. She even won an Emmy for Euphoria. Next up for Zendaya? Figuring out who she really is when the cameras aren't rolling.
- Alec Baldwin Delivers Final Trump Performance With Spoof 'Farewell Address' Audiobook
- Bill Belichick says he won't accept Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump
- Hollywood Prepares to Delay Another Slew of Blockbusters
- Netflix teases massive 2021 film slate with plans to release new movies every week
- Gov. Cuomo outlines plan to accelerate return of theater and the arts
- Chuck Norris' Manager Insists Actor Wasn't at the Capitol Insurrection
- The Case for Ted Danson As the TV GOAT
Nearly 40 years after he stepped behind a Boston bar, Danson is still going. And by the time he's finished, no one may be able to top his run.
- Chris Rock Re-Edits a Special, and the Result Is Fascinating
With "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," the comic effectively erases the stamp of the original director, Bo Burnham, and turns in a less intimate show.
- Bruce Willis asked to leave store for 'refusing' to wear a mask
- 'The Office' Was by Far the Most-Streamed TV Show in 2020, Nielsen Says
- David Fincher: The Rolling Stone Interview
The boundary-pushing filmmaker behind 'Mank' reflects on his career, his journey into Hollywood's past and the industry's uncertain future
- Noah Baumbach Adapting Don DeLillo's White Noise; Adam Driver & Greta Gerwig to Star
- A History of the Trump Era Through Stories About Toilets
- 'Human foot' in Gateshead field turns out to be potato
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Brian Slattery - Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.