The Nose Was Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience: 'WandaVision,' More
WandaVision is a Disney+ miniseries that's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that's set, like, inside the history of television? It follows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision as they try to conceal their superhero powers and blend into a generic sitcom neighborhood. Episodes so far have taken on the look and feel of American sitcoms from the 1950s, '60s, '70s, and '80s.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Hal Holbrook, Actor Who Channeled Mark Twain, Is Dead at 95
He carved out a substantial career in television and film but achieved the widest acclaim with his one-man stage show, playing Twain for more than six decades.
- Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, dead at 44
- Jamie Tarses, Pioneering Television Executive, Dies at 56
- Tony Bennett Reveals Alzheimer's Battle
- Golden Globes 2021: A Full List of Nominees
Here are the films, television shows, actors and directors chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
- Ella Emhoff Isn't a Nontraditional Model!
Please stop praising her for having armpit hair and tattoos.
- Evan Rachel Wood Alleged Her Ex-Fiancé Marilyn Manson "Horrifically Abused" And "Manipulated" Her
"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."
- Of course the GameStop stock market frenzy is already being turned into a movie
- Steven Spielberg Writes For Empire About Why Cinema Will Never Die
- The Wayne's World Super Bowl Ad Is Even More Depressing Than That Wonder Years Tweet
The Generation X staple vanishes a little more each year
- Even Jodie Foster Is Still Trying to Figure Jodie Foster Out
- Six arrested after changing Hollywood sign to 'Hollyboob'
- Outlander star Sam Heughan hints he will be next James Bond on Instagram post
- The Accidental Sex Couch Tearing Facebook Mom Groups Apart
- Sarah Silverman just wants to make things right
The potty-mouthed comic isn't done talking trash, but it's no longer her first instinct, or her job.
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks
- Bill Yousman - Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.