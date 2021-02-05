© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Was Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience: 'WandaVision,' More

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
WandaVision is a Disney+ miniseries that's part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that's set, like, inside the history of television? It follows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision as they try to conceal their superhero powers and blend into a generic sitcom neighborhood. Episodes so far have taken on the look and feel of American sitcoms from the 1950s, '60s, '70s, and '80s.

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

