The Nose Has Always Been Much More Than Content: 'Judas And The Black Messiah,' Scorsese, More

In a new essay for Harper's, filmmaker Martin Scorsese criticizes the current state of the movie business and all these new fangled streaming platforms and their algorithms. "We can’t depend on the movie business, such as it is, to take care of cinema," Scorsese says.

And: Judas and the Black Messiah is a biopic of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. It is director Shaka King's studio feature film debut, and it's nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. It is one of two movies nominated for Golden Globes this year that portray Hampton (along with The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks

- Artistic producer at TheaterWorks Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.