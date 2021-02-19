© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Has Always Been Much More Than Content: 'Judas And The Black Messiah,' Scorsese, More

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
WarnerMedia Direct, LLC
In a new essay for Harper's, filmmaker Martin Scorsese criticizes the current state of the movie business and all these new fangled streaming platforms and their algorithms. "We can’t depend on the movie business, such as it is, to take care of cinema," Scorsese says.

And: Judas and the Black Messiah is a biopic of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. It is director Shaka King's studio feature film debut, and it's nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. It is one of two movies nominated for Golden Globes this year that portray Hampton (along with The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks
  • Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
