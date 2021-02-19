The Nose Has Always Been Much More Than Content: 'Judas And The Black Messiah,' Scorsese, More
In a new essay for Harper's, filmmaker Martin Scorsese criticizes the current state of the movie business and all these new fangled streaming platforms and their algorithms. "We can’t depend on the movie business, such as it is, to take care of cinema," Scorsese says.
And: Judas and the Black Messiah is a biopic of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. It is director Shaka King's studio feature film debut, and it's nominated for two Golden Globe Awards. It is one of two movies nominated for Golden Globes this year that portray Hampton (along with The Trial of the Chicago 7).
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- If you use this emoji, Gen Z will call you old
- The First "Cruella" Trailer Is Here, And The Internet Already Has A Ton Of Thoughts
Is this Disney's Joker???
- Failing Britney Spears
It shouldn't have taken ten years to realize the discourse about her had been a hurtful, unhealthy constant.
- Buffy Deserves Better Than Joss Whedon
He wasn't the only person who made Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and he shouldn't be the one to take it down.
- Taylor Swift Misses the Old Taylor Swift, Too
The artist's first release from her re-recording project is much more than a nostalgia play. It's a love letter.
- Hockey Has a Gigantic-Goalie Problem
Never before in the NHL's history has the tail so wagged the dog.
- Why Is Everyone Talking About Clubhouse?
The new social media app is tapping into the public's desperate need to connect -- and it's becoming a flashpoint in the culture wars
- So, you’ve been subtweeted by Turner Classic Movies. What do you do next?
- 'Paddington 3' Officially in the Works
- The Story of the DuckTales Theme, History's Catchiest Single Minute of Music
A woo-hoo heard around the world.
- 'You can smell the sweat and hair gel': the best nightclub scenes from culture
Writers and artists including Róisín Murphy, Tiffany Calver and Sigala on the art that transports them to the dancefloor during lockdown
- I have an important pop culture theory
You will now read it and share it with others online as you see fit
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks
- Lucy Gellman - Editor of The Arts Paper and host of WNHH radio's Kitchen Sync
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.