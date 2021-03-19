Connecticut Author Roya Hakakian On Her New Book, A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO AMERICA

Roya Hakakian came to the US as a refugee from Iran when she was just a teenager.

Now, the Connecticut author and poet has drawn on her life story to create a “guidebook” about the immigrant experience.

This hour, Hakakian joins us to talk about her new book, A Beginner’s Guide To America.

We want to hear from you, too. How has the history and experience of immigration in your family shaped your experience as an American?

GUESTS:

Roya Hakakian - Author, poet, and Connecticut resident. Her latest book is A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious

Read an excerpt from A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO AMERICA below: