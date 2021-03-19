© 2021 Connecticut Public

Arts & Culture

Connecticut Author Roya Hakakian On Her New Book, A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO AMERICA

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published March 19, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT
IMG_7625.jpg

Roya Hakakian came to the US as a refugee from Iran when she was just a teenager.

Now, the Connecticut author and poet has drawn on her life story to create a “guidebook” about the immigrant experience.

This hour, Hakakian joins us to talk about her new book, A Beginner’s Guide To America.

We want to hear from you, too. How has the history and experience of immigration in your family shaped your experience as an American?

GUESTS:

  • Roya Hakakian - Author, poet, and Connecticut resident. Her latest book is A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious

Read an excerpt from A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO AMERICA below:

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
