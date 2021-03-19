© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Nose Needs To Go Home: 'Promising Young Woman' And More

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
promisingyoungwoman.jpg
Focus Features
/
Carey Mulligan in Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman.'

It might just be that the pandemic is starting to wind down. Advertisers are anxious to act like it is. We're all maybe anxious to get some hugs back into our lives, or maybe we'll all just always be anxious about hugs. And: How does this all work for half-vaccinated couples? Plus: The Nose sees some parallels in the sexlessness of superheroes.

And: Promising Young Woman is Emerald Fennell's feature-film debut as a writer, director, and producer, and it's made her an Academy Award-nominated writer, director, and producer. The movie is nominated for five Oscars overall, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children's
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Tags

Arts & CultureThe Noseentertainmentcelebritiesmoviespop cultureCoronaviruscovid-19
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content