The Nose Needs To Go Home: 'Promising Young Woman' And More

It might just be that the pandemic is starting to wind down. Advertisers are anxious to act like it is. We're all maybe anxious to get some hugs back into our lives, or maybe we'll all just always be anxious about hugs. And: How does this all work for half-vaccinated couples? Plus: The Nose sees some parallels in the sexlessness of superheroes.

And: Promising Young Woman is Emerald Fennell's feature-film debut as a writer, director, and producer, and it's made her an Academy Award-nominated writer, director, and producer. The movie is nominated for five Oscars overall, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Carey Mulligan.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Tracy Wu Fastenberg - Development officer at Connecticut Children's

Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.