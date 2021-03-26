The Nose Is Stuck In A Canal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Tails, 'For All Mankind,' More

As with all weeks, it's been a strange week.

First there were the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tails. And then an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. And now there might be another toilet paper shortage. Which would be bad for the Amazon drivers who have to poop in their trucks.

Maybe it's been an especially strange week.

Separate from all that: For All Mankind is Ronald D. Moore's alternate history of a world where the space race never ended. It's six episodes into Season Two on AppleTV+.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Pedro Soto - President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

- President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies Coach Catie Talarski - Senior director of storytelling for Connecticut Public

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.