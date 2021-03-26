The Nose Is Stuck In A Canal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Tails, 'For All Mankind,' More
As with all weeks, it's been a strange week.
First there were the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tails. And then an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. And now there might be another toilet paper shortage. Which would be bad for the Amazon drivers who have to poop in their trucks.
Maybe it's been an especially strange week.
Separate from all that: For All Mankind is Ronald D. Moore's alternate history of a world where the space race never ended. It's six episodes into Season Two on AppleTV+.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- George Segal, Veteran of Drama and TV Comedy, Is Dead at 87
He is best remembered for his Oscar-nominated dramatic role in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and was later a familiar comic actor.
- "Arrested Development" Star Jessica Walter Has Died At 80
Walter was best known for playing Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development and voicing Malory Archer in Archer.
- R.I.P. Talladega Nights actor Houston Tumlin
- Ronnee Sass, Veteran Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Publicist, Dies at 72
- The Extended Universe: What the Snyder Cut Means for the Future of Fandom
The campaign demanding the release of Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' got its payoff with the release of the four-hour movie last weekend. Does it mean anything for similar movements for 'Suicide Squad' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'?
- Justice League's Epilogue Is Its Messiest, Most Dangerous Indulgence
- 5 widescreen videos to watch instead of the 4:3 Snyder Cut of Justice League
'That's no moon'
- High school baseball: How Juab beat Provo 29-28 in the highest-scoring game in state history
- Dr. Oz is hosting Jeopardy! and everyone hates it
- Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked
- How Beeple Crashed the Art World
An N.F.T., or "non-fungible token," of the digital artist's work sold for sixty-nine million dollars in a Christie's auction. It's good news for crypto-optimists, but what about for art?
- 'Black Widow' Will Hit Disney+ and Theaters on July 9, 'Shang-Chi' Delayed, and More Disney Release Date Changes
- An Interview With Mike Birbiglia About Pizza And Only Pizza
- 'Superstore' Was the Perfect Comedy for Less-Than-Funny Times
This week's series finale closes out a delightful sitcom that didn't shy from the challenges faced by America's low-wage workers, including the current pandemic.
- Dave Chappelle to perform at Foxwoods with rapid COVID testing at the door
- The Definitive Ranking of Ducks
- Beyond Peak TV
It's no longer enough to flood the zone with new television in general. Now, the zone is flooded with specific individual brands -- over and over again.
- Oscar Producers Facing Backlash And Logistical Headaches After Requiring Nominees To Attend Ceremony In Person, Not On Zoom
- Not-So-Special Characters: The Biggest Grifters, Frauds, and Outright Nobodies on Today's Typographical Scene
- Johnny Depp denied appeal in case that found 'wife beater' article about him 'substantially true'
- Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Re-Releasing Her Old Albums
- Is the guitar solo dead in the 21st century?
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Pedro Soto - President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
- Coach Catie Talarski - Senior director of storytelling for Connecticut Public
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.