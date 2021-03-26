© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Is Stuck In A Canal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shrimp Tails, 'For All Mankind,' More

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
forallmankind.jpg
Apple
/
Ronald N. Moore's 'For All Mankind.'

As with all weeks, it's been a strange week.

First there were the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tails. And then an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. And now there might be another toilet paper shortage. Which would be bad for the Amazon drivers who have to poop in their trucks.

Maybe it's been an especially strange week.

Separate from all that: For All Mankind is Ronald D. Moore's alternate history of a world where the space race never ended. It's six episodes into Season Two on AppleTV+.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Pedro Soto - President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
  • Coach Catie Talarski - Senior director of storytelling for Connecticut Public

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
