Arts & Culture

The Nose Vs. 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' (Plus Other Stuff)

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
godzillavskong.png
Legendary / Warner Bros.
/

So celebrities and their giant water bottles: It's a thing, I guess. And then there's the ABC Carpet couches email thread. Plus: Netflix's dwindling, dying DVD library.

And then: Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse. It's a direct sequel to both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and it's the 12th King Kong movie and the 36th Godzilla movie, overall. Godzilla vs. Kong's theatrical opening (both internationally and domestically) has been the largest of any movie's during the pandemic.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani - Handles social media marketing and event planning for Quiet Corner Communications
  • Sam Hatch - Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on Sunday nights on WWUH

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
