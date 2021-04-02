The Nose Vs. 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' (Plus Other Stuff)
So celebrities and their giant water bottles: It's a thing, I guess. And then there's the ABC Carpet couches email thread. Plus: Netflix's dwindling, dying DVD library.
And then: Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth movie in Legendary's MonsterVerse. It's a direct sequel to both Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and it's the 12th King Kong movie and the 36th Godzilla movie, overall. Godzilla vs. Kong's theatrical opening (both internationally and domestically) has been the largest of any movie's during the pandemic.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Lil Nas X, Clapback Champ
The rapper's new single, video and sneaker were merely the prelude to a brilliantly orchestrated main event: a virtuosic performance on Twitter.
- Unpacking Chet Hanks' Complex 'White Boy Summer' Taxonomy
He calls out prejudicial beliefs against anyone from a different background than you, while encouraging his viewers to "keep suck-a-duckin."
- G. Gordon Liddy, undercover operative convicted in Watergate scandal, dies at 90
- 'Game of Thrones' Play in the Works for Broadway, Will Revive Iconic Characters
George R.R. Martin is developing a live stage spectacular for Broadway, West End and Australia that will bring fan-favorites like Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister back to life while dramatizing a legendary event in Westeros history
- Volkswagen of America lied about rebranding to 'Voltswagen'
From the company that brought you Dieselgate...
- The Timeless Fantasy of Stanley Tucci Eating Italian Food
In CNN's culinary travel series, Italy is beautiful and the food of Italy is beautiful. Not insignificantly, Tucci is beautiful, too.
- Comic-Con Unveils Fall Dates For In-Person Convention; Confab Returns To San Diego For First Time Since 2019
- I Like That The Boat Is Stuck
It's bad that the boat is stuck. It's bad for lots of people and for lots of reasons. I know that. Please don't think that me liking the stuck boat is an ideological stance. This is not an opinion I have about boats, or about canals, or about things generally being stuck.
- How "A Drive Into Deep Left Field by Castellanos" Became the Perfect Meme for These Strange Times
The infamous on-air apology derailed by a Nick Castellanos home run has found life beyond Weird Baseball Twitter -- and it may be here to stay
- A new energy drink will debut in New Haven. It was developed by 3 Yale students.
- I Am Obsessed With Anthony Hopkins' Truly Bizarre Social Media Presence
I love him?
- Nickelodeon Removes SpongeBob Panty-Raid Episode for Being Too Horny for Kids
