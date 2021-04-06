© 2021 Connecticut Public

How Soon Is Too Soon? (And Other Classic Questions And Conundrums About Comedy)

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
humor = tragedy + time

OK, but then the logical next question is: How much time?

If it's OK, at this point, to joke about, say, The Spanish Inquisition... what about, for instance, the Holocaust? Or AIDS? September 11th? The #MeToo movement?

...Derek Chauvin?

There's a line there somewhere, right?

Or are some topics just never going to be funny?

GUESTS:

  • Mike Bent - Teaches writing in the Comedic Arts program at Emerson College, and he’s a performing comedian and magician
  • Shawn Murray - A stand up comedian and writer and a host of Fantasy Filmball
  • Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer
  • Ferne Pearlstein - A documentary filmmaker who directed The Last Laugh
  • Caleb Warren - Assistant professor of marketing at the University of Arizona

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired February 21, 2018.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
Related Content