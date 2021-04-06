How Soon Is Too Soon? (And Other Classic Questions And Conundrums About Comedy)

humor = tragedy + time

OK, but then the logical next question is: How much time?

If it's OK, at this point, to joke about, say, The Spanish Inquisition... what about, for instance, the Holocaust? Or AIDS? September 11th? The #MeToo movement?

...Derek Chauvin?

There's a line there somewhere, right?

Or are some topics just never going to be funny?

GUESTS:

Mike Bent - Teaches writing in the Comedic Arts program at Emerson College, and he’s a performing comedian and magician

Shawn Murray - A stand up comedian and writer and a host of Fantasy Filmball

- A stand up comedian and writer and a host of Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer

- An actress, comedian, and dancer Ferne Pearlstein - A documentary filmmaker who directed The Last Laugh

- A documentary filmmaker who directed Caleb Warren - Assistant professor of marketing at the University of Arizona

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired February 21, 2018.