From Sailor To Astronaut: Kayla Barron On NASA's Program To Return to the Moon

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
50695501848_8fe72ae670_o.jpg
Bill Ingalls
/
NASA
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Blue Flight Control Room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.";

Astronaut Kayla Barron was one of the first women commissioned as a submarine warfare officer in the US Navy. Now, she’s part of another groundbreaking group, NASA’s Artemis Team.

This hour, we talk with Barron about her training for the next set of missions to return to the moon.  The Artemis Program aims to put the first woman on the moon in coming years.

Later, we hear from an author about the history of a meteorite that crashed in Connecticut in 1807 and helped spark the birth of American science.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired January 8, 2021

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Carmen Baskauf
