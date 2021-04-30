WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
Our Pandemic Pastimes Are Here To Stay
With no commute to work and no gathering with friends, how have you been spending time during this pandemic?
This hour, we talk about pandemic hobbies and the lifelong benefits of having a hobby.
Whether you are baking sourdough bread, or learning a new language - we want to hear from you! What’s your pandemic hobby?
Don’t feel like you have time to pick up a new hobby? It takes less effort than you think.
GUESTS:
- Tara Parker-Pope - Founding Editor for “Well”, The New York Times Consumer Health Section
- Brigid Schulte - author of Overwhelmed: Work, Love and Play When No One Has the Time and director of the Better Life Lab at New America. She is also a long time journalist and former Washington Post staff writer