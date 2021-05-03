© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Environment

Aaron Rodgers And The Packers; Classical Music-Loving Cows; and, Why We Should Love Wasps

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT
hereford_calf_bjorn.jpg
Jjron
/
Wikimedia Commons
Hereford Cow, Victoria, Australia, 2007.

Aaron Rodgers leaked his dissatisfaction with the Green Bay Packers just before last week's NFL opening round. The NFL draft drew about 2 million people and has become something of a cultural event. In essence, he made himself the story within the story. So, what's going on with Aaron Rodgers? Does he have a future with the Packers, another NFL team, or will he head to Jeopardy and date Shailene Woodley?

Also this hour: a story about cows who love classical music.

Lastly, an ode to the reviled wasp. It's time we learn to love the wasp. (Here's the longer study)

GUESTS: 

  • Ben Shpigel is a sports reporter for The New York Times, covering the NFL since 2011. (@benshpigel)
  • Lisa Abend is a journalist based in Copenhagen and the author of The Sorcerer's Apprentices: A Season in the Kitchen at Adria's Elbulli. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, TIME magazine, and The Atlantic, among other publications. (@LisaAbend)
  • Seirian Sumner is professor of Behavioral Ecology at University College London. She's the co-founder of Soapbox Science and The Big Wasp Survey. (@WaspWoman)

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Tags

Arts & CultureinsectsEuropemusicenvironment
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content