Aaron Rodgers And The Packers; Classical Music-Loving Cows; and, Why We Should Love Wasps

Aaron Rodgers leaked his dissatisfaction with the Green Bay Packers just before last week's NFL opening round. The NFL draft drew about 2 million people and has become something of a cultural event. In essence, he made himself the story within the story. So, what's going on with Aaron Rodgers? Does he have a future with the Packers, another NFL team, or will he head to Jeopardy and date Shailene Woodley?

Also this hour: a story about cows who love classical music.

Lastly, an ode to the reviled wasp. It's time we learn to love the wasp. (Here's the longer study)

GUESTS:

Ben Shpigel is a sports reporter for The New York Times, covering the NFL since 2011. (@benshpigel)

is a sports reporter for The New York Times, covering the NFL since 2011. (@benshpigel) Lisa Abend is a journalist based in Copenhagen and the author of The Sorcerer's Apprentices: A Season in the Kitchen at Adria's Elbulli. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, TIME magazine, and The Atlantic, among other publications. (@LisaAbend)

is a journalist based in Copenhagen and the author of Her work has appeared in The New York Times, TIME magazine, and The Atlantic, among other publications. (@LisaAbend) Seirian Sumner is professor of Behavioral Ecology at University College London. She's the co-founder of Soapbox Science and The Big Wasp Survey. (@WaspWoman)

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.