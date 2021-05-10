© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Next Phase Of 'Jeopardy'; Van Morrison's Rant; Showering Less

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 10, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
jeopardy_set_steve_jurvetson.jpg
Steve Jurvetson
/
Creative Commons

Alex Trebek’s imprint as the host of "Jeopardy" looms large over the show, making it hard for anyone else to live up to the impeccable standard he demanded during his 37 seasons as the show's iconic host. But more than a dozen guest hosts have tried, from big winner Ken Jennings to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Who will the next host be and what will the next iteration look like?

Also this hour: two-time Grammy Award winner Van Morrison is best known for the volumes of soulful love songs he's written over his five decade career. So, why did the 75-year-old musician release a 28-song album filled with paranoiaantisemitic rants, and grievance against well, just about everyone.  

Lastly, people are showering less during the pandemic - and loving it!  

GUESTS:

  • Amanda Hess is a critic-at-large for the New York Times. She writes about the internet and culture. Her work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, ESPN the Magazine, and Wired, among others.
  • Louis Keene is a staff reporter at The Forward
  • Maria Cramer is a breaking news reporter for The New York Times. She previously covered legal affairs for The Boston Globe

Colin McEnroe and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show. 

