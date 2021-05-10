The Next Phase Of 'Jeopardy'; Van Morrison's Rant; Showering Less

Alex Trebek’s imprint as the host of "Jeopardy" looms large over the show, making it hard for anyone else to live up to the impeccable standard he demanded during his 37 seasons as the show's iconic host. But more than a dozen guest hosts have tried, from big winner Ken Jennings to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Who will the next host be and what will the next iteration look like?

Also this hour: two-time Grammy Award winner Van Morrison is best known for the volumes of soulful love songs he's written over his five decade career. So, why did the 75-year-old musician release a 28-song album filled with paranoia, antisemitic rants, and grievance against well, just about everyone.

Lastly, people are showering less during the pandemic - and loving it!

GUESTS:

Amanda Hess is a critic-at-large for the New York Times . She writes about the internet and culture. Her work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, ESPN the Magazine, and Wired, among others .

is a critic-at-large for the . She writes about the internet and culture. Her work has appeared in and among others Louis Keene is a staff reporter at The Forward

is a staff reporter at Maria Cramer is a breaking news reporter for The New York Times. She previously covered legal affairs for The Boston Globe

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show.