The Semiotics of Cigarettes, Sexy Shoes, and Some Other Stuff

By Jonathan McNicol
Published May 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
highheels.jpg
hobvias sudoneighm
/
flickr creative commons

Semiotics is the study of sign process, which is to say: it's the science of the search for meaning.

And then, part of the underlying premise of semiotics -- which just happens to be part of the underlying premise of The Colin McEnroe Show, itself -- is that there's meaning... everywhere.

Why do people smoke cigarettes even though everyone knows they're terribly harmful? Why do women wear terribly uncomfortable high-heeled shoes? Could it simply be because those things are... interesting?

This hour: a crash course in the study of meaning-making, in the science of semiotics.

GUEST:

This show originally aired September 6, 2018.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
