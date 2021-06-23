© 2021 Connecticut Public

Combating Corrosion: The War On Rust

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lydia Brown
Published June 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Rust is all around us. It's in our cars, our homes, our infrastructure. It's also the subject of Jonathan Waldman's book Rust: The Longest War, which introduces us to the people who fight it.

This hour, Waldman joins us, and we hear from a visual artist who has found a way to incorporate rust into her work.

GUESTS:

  • Esther Solondz - A Rhode Island-based visual artist
  • Jonathan Waldman - Author of Rust: The Longest War

Colin McEnroe, Greg Hill, Jonathan McNicol, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired March 25, 2015.

