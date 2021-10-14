Former UConn Torrington campus now home to major arts center

After 15 months of renovations, The Five Points Center for the Visual Arts in Torrington will open its doors to the public this weekend. The former University of Connecticut branch campus is being transformed into a cutting edge facility for artists of all disciplines.

Five Points Arts acquired the 30,000 square foot facility in June 2020 with the hopes of creating a world-class arts center, where visual artists of all levels and disciplines could practice their craft. Now thanks to a combination of donations, grants, and a 2.7 million dollar infusion of state funding, the facility is up and running.

“The goal is to have all the equipment that we need, and the artists need to make art for the 22nd century,” said Judith McElhone is the executive director of Five Points Arts. “Artists often make work these days that are cross-disciplinary. Painters may incorporate sculpture, or photography in their work. Our facility will allow for that.”

McElhone says Five Points has been busy since June of last year, transforming classrooms and the library of the former UConn campus into art laboratories.

Five Points Arts The brand new painting lab at Five Points Arts Center

"So, the library, which is a gorgeous room, has been turned into the most amazing printmaking studio. Everyone who comes in, I wait ‘till they get like three feet in, and it’s always, on the dot they say 'Wow,'" she said. "So that was one of the big transformations. Everything came out of the library. We replaced the ceiling, volunteers built the cabinets and acid room."

Along with the printmaking lab, Five Points has completed the drawing, painting, and digital labs, with more expected to come online this year. The auditorium will present artist lectures, documentaries and community related events.

Five Points Arts

Five Points Center for the Visual Arts is holding an Opening Celebration Saturday evening 6 p.m. to 8pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Art Center’s educational programs.

