Seeking professional muralists for Southeast Connecticut’s ‘Sister Mural Project’

Public Art for Racial Justice Education and the Connecticut Murals Project are looking for emerging artists and professional muralists for the Sister Mural Project.

The project will involve four “sister” towns - New London, Old Lyme, Norwich and East Lyme. Master muralists will work with up-and-coming artist assistants to create murals that reflect lesser-known, but important stories from that town.

“If nothing else we want to highlight stories of the past, BIPOC figures, events that aren’t really discussed,” said Eddie Long, co-chair of Public Art for Racial Justice Education. “They would be different stories, but for the same mission and the same project, and so we came up with the ide of sister murals.”

Community engagement is a crucial part of the project, according to Long, both during the painting of the mural, and long after the mural is complete.

“The key for me is educational programming. At all of these mural sites we will invite people back for presentations, performances, educational programming, field trips. That’s what I’m really excited to get going.”

Professional muralists who have completed at least three large-scale murals will be considered for one of the four murals. Priority will be given to artists of color who are from the community where the mural is painted. Muralists will be paid up to $7,500 depending on experience, plus an additional amount for supplies. The deadline to apply is November 19th.