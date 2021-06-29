-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a look at the humble fly. Plus: David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of The Fly on the week of its 35th anniversary.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: a crash course in the study of meaning-making, in the science of semiotics.
-
Fire imagery abounds in music, literature, art, and scripture. It thrives at the center of ceremony and ritual around the world. We associate fire with…
-
Everybody loves a bulldozer. In fact, we all grew up loving bulldozers, didn't we? From Benny the Bulldozer to Katy and her big snow, from all the Tonka…
-
Over just six years, from 1954 to 1960, Alfred Hitchcock made four movies -- Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), North by Northwest (1959), and Psycho…
-
Adrian Lopez is a high school kid from East Vale, California. He had planned a high school kid's birthday party at some fire pits for last weekend. But…
-
Seriously: a show about towels.There's the history of towels, towels in Christianity, Terrible Towels, Towel Day.Oh, and there are actual towels…
-
Popeye. The World According to Garp. Good Morning, Vietnam. Dead Poets Society. Awakenings. The Fisher King. Aladdin. Mrs. Doubtfire. Jumanji. The…
-
So celebrities and their giant water bottles: It's a thing, I guess. And then there's the ABC Carpet couches email thread. Plus: Netflix's dwindling,…
-
It might just be that the pandemic is starting to wind down. Advertisers are anxious to act like it is. We're all maybe anxious to get some hugs back into…