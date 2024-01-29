blanKpage
Biden and Trump easily won Connecticut's presidential primaries on Tuesday. Their victories, while not surprising, will add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.
Connecticut’s Presidential primary is Tuesday and thousands of people have already cast their ballot in-person through early voting.
Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes says he's staying in the race and will run as the Independent Party candidate for the special Feb. 27 election.
There may be a collective feeling of déjà vu among Democrats in Bridgeport on Tuesday, when they head back to the polls for a court-ordered do-over of a mayoral election they thought they had decided months ago.
Mark Barden's 7-year old son, Daniel, was one of 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Eleven years later, Barden is hopeful that America can still change.
The investigation comes as the town is scheduled to hold a recount Tuesday in the race for first selectman. The Democratic challenger currently has 42 more votes than the Republican incumbent.
The newly elected mayor of Hartford, Arunan Arulampalam, announced his picks to lead his transition into office at his first press conference held at City Hall the morning after his victory.
After Republican Dean Esposito defeated Democrat Roberto Alves in 2021 in a race for mayor in Danbury, the challenger returned for a rematch in 2023. And this time, Alves won.
DiMartino has good reason to be proud. The local Democratic Party in Derby swept through the down ballot races as well, and his campaign manager, Linda Fusco explained it partly had to do with his chief opponent, Gino DiGiovanni’s ongoing legal troubles stemming from his participation in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Paul Pernerewski, a Democratic protégé of retiring Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, is now mayor-elect in the city.
Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., an alderman, lost to Democrat Joe DiMartino, who previously ran for mayor in 2021. DiGiovanni faces charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot.
The city's mayoral seat was vacated after a scandal in which a city official was convicted for stealing COVID-19 relief funds.