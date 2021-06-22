Business News

-
The AIR Institute's goal is to help communities spark their creative economy. Through a certified facilitator, creative and business people come together in a workshop setting to find creative ways to solve a community problem as defined by the group.
For much of the pandemic, the place we live and the people we live with has become our entire world.Almost one in three Americans lives in a “doubled up” household: with other adults who aren’t their partner or college-aged child.This hour, we talk about sharing living spaces.
Landlord advocate talks about what landlords are dealing with trying to recover back rent due to pandemic.
UniteCT is working to disburse rental relief aid.
On this episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf: How do auctioneers do what they do? Meet some of the best in the business, including a 102 year-old auctioneer - America’s oldest. Plus, hear what it was like for the guy who auctioned off that $28 million seat on the rocket ship, New Shepard. And find out what happens when a lead charity auctioneer for Christie’s teams up with Bruce Springsteen.
On this hour of Where We Live: Restaurants struggled to afloat during Covid and were able to survive in part because of creative solutions like dining areas in empty parking spaces. We take a look at the way our streets have changed during the pandemic. Could some of these innovations be here to stay?
The state of Connecticut says the selling of recreational marijuana will be legal here in 2022. But Avon passed a marijuana sales ban this week. Avon Planning and Community Development Director Hiram Peck explained why on "All Things Considered."
Newtown First Selectman explains why they are banning marijuana sales.