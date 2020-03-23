Getting Down To Business During Coronavirus
How are employers responding to coronavirus?
This hour, Where We Live, we talk about how coronavirus is impacting our local businesses, and their employees.
What happens if a company has to temporarily shut down due to coronavirus? What if you, or someone else you work with gets sick?
We also hear how local farmers and local cultural institutions are staying afloat during the pandemic.
GUESTS
- Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt - Connecticut Department of Agriculture
- Daniel Schwartz - partner at Shipman and Goodwin, LLP (@danielschwartz)
- Ilene Frank - Chief Curator of Connecticut Historical Society (@CTHistorical)