Business News
Environment

Getting Down To Business During Coronavirus

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tess Terrible
Published March 23, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
Working in a new system

How are employers responding to coronavirus? 

This hour, Where We Live, we talk about how coronavirus is impacting our local businesses, and their employees.

What happens if a company has to temporarily shut down due to coronavirus? What if you, or someone else you work with gets sick?

We also hear how local farmers and local cultural institutions are staying afloat during the pandemic. 

GUESTS

  • Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt - Connecticut Department of Agriculture
  • Daniel Schwartz - partner at Shipman and Goodwin, LLP (@danielschwartz)
  • Ilene Frank - Chief Curator of Connecticut Historical Society (@CTHistorical)

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
