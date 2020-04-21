The Hidden Costs Of 'Fast Fashion'

How often do you buy new clothing?

Stores like H&M and Forever 21 sell new styles at low prices, making it easy to constantly update your wardrobe. But, this hour, we listen back to a conversation about the environmental and social costs of "fast fashion".

From unsafe garment factories to pollution in rivers, we hear about impacts of the fashion industry from journalist Jasmin Malik Chua.

We’ll also talk about overlooked ways to extend the life cycle of your clothes, from buying used -- even to learning basic sewing skills.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Learn more about the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences here.

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.