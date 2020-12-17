© 2021 Connecticut Public

Business News
Environment

An Uncertain Future For Connecticut's Public Transportation System

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:51 AM EST
In a file photo, the Berlin train station at night.
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio
In a file photo, the Berlin train station at night.

COVID has changed the way we live, work, even move. This hour, we talk about the future of public transportation in Connecticut, with commuter advocate Jim Cameron. We also hear from the State Department of Transportation (DOT) public transit bureau chief.

Ridership has plummeted on rains and buses as many residents continue to work from home. This, even as Connecticut’s often-overlooked bus systems have been critical for many of the state’s essential workers to get to their jobs.

Will Connecticut’s mass transit system be able to recover from the economic toll of COVID?

While public transit has taken a hit, another green commuting option has seen a pandemic boom: the bicycle. We talk with New Haven bicycle advocate Karen Jenkins. Will Connecticut take this moment to invest in making streets safe for cyclists?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

