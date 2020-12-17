An Uncertain Future For Connecticut's Public Transportation System

COVID has changed the way we live, work, even move. This hour, we talk about the future of public transportation in Connecticut, with commuter advocate Jim Cameron. We also hear from the State Department of Transportation (DOT) public transit bureau chief.

Ridership has plummeted on rains and buses as many residents continue to work from home. This, even as Connecticut’s often-overlooked bus systems have been critical for many of the state’s essential workers to get to their jobs.

Will Connecticut’s mass transit system be able to recover from the economic toll of COVID?

While public transit has taken a hit, another green commuting option has seen a pandemic boom: the bicycle. We talk with New Haven bicycle advocate Karen Jenkins. Will Connecticut take this moment to invest in making streets safe for cyclists?

GUESTS:

Jim Cameron - Commuter advocate and author of 'Getting There', a weekly commentary on transportation which runs in the Hearst papers and on CTMirror.org

Rich Andreski - Bureau Chief for public transportation at Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT)

Bureau Chief for public transportation at Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) Karen Jenkins - Member of the Board of Directors of the New Haven Coalition for Active Transportation (NHCAT), she's also the former chair of the Board of Directors of the League of American Bicyclists.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.