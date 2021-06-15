© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business News

Metro-North Increases Capacity As Commuters Return

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT

More people are riding Metro-North. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it’s adding more trains to keep up with demand.

The MTA said it’s returning eight trains to the track during peak service on the New Haven, Harlem and Hudson Lines next week. That brings service up to about 60% of where it was pre-pandemic.

Metro-North said more people are riding the train on weekdays — with June 1 being its busiest day since the pandemic began.

Jim Cameron with the Commuter Action Group said he’s encouraged by the news.

“You just have to look at your local train station parking lot and you can tell that slowly commuters are coming back. I don’t think they’re gonna come back to the old pre-COVID numbers, but I think it’s crucial that the service be there to attract riders back onto the trains,” Cameron said.

He said many commuters are probably taking the train to avoid increasing traffic.

“Those people who have been going into the city may have been enjoying lighter than pre-COVID traffic levels are now back in carmageddon. The highways, I-95 and the Merritt Parkway in particular at rush hour are just intolerable,” Cameron said.

The MTA said it’s planning an even more significant increase just before Labor Day in August, bringing trains up to more than 80% of their pre-COVID levels.

Copyright 2021 WSHU

Tags

Business NewsNew England News Collaborative
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content