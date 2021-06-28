Celebrate Our Home Planet on Earth Day!

LITTLE: One of the best things about Earth Day is all the plants popping up from the ground and flowering. Explore the incredible power of tiny seeds by planting with kids!

MIDDLE: Approximately 3.6 billion people use the Internet, and it can seem pretty environmentally innocuous. But that’s a lot of people — how much energy does the Internet use?

BIGGER: “Reduce, reuse, recycle” is one consumer solution to overconsumption of plastics. But is plastics recycling working as promised? Read this investigative report from NPR and PBS Frontline.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: Tearing down a building results in a lot of waste, but what if it contains toxic and unhealthy elements like asbestos and lead? There’s a balance to find between reusing old buildings and creating new ones beyond the cultural significance of any given space. Should historic buildings be preserved?