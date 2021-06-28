Business Listings
Businesses and hard-hustling entrepreneurs create the vibrant living history of a community- making it a place to work, contribute to the common good and build a life.
Here we feature the businesses of Greater New Haven, Connecticut, represented by the Greater New Haven Chamber and comprised of the 15 municipalities of: Bethany, Branford, Cheshire, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Madison, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, Wallingford, West Haven, and Woodbridge.
Learn more about the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight program and how to have your business listed.
The Greater New Haven Business Spotlight is presented by Anthem and the Knights of Columbus.
BUSINESS GALLERY
-
Southern Connecticut State UniversitySouthern Connecticut State University provides exemplary graduate and undergraduate education in the liberal arts and professional disciplines. As an intentionally diverse and comprehensive university, Southern is committed to academic excellence, access, social justice, and service for the public good.
Connect with Southern Connecticut State University at:
501 Crescent Street
New Haven, CT 06515
(203) 392-SCSU
SouthernCT.edu
-
628 Digital DesignConnect with 628 Digital Design at:
P.O. Box 120068
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 974-3716
628DigitalDesign.co
-
-
Meadow Mills Assisted Living & Memory CareConnect with Meadow Mills at:
153 Leeder Hill Dr
Hamden, CT 06517
(203) 281-5700
meadow-mills.com
-
Regional Water AuthorityConnect with Regional Water Authority at:
90 Sargent Drive
New Haven, CT 06511-5966
(203) 562-4020
rwater.com
-
SphereGen TechnologiesConnect with SphereGen Technologies at:
470 James St.
Ste. 12
New Haven, CT, 06513
(203) 507-2651
spheregen.com
-
TBNG Inc., D/B/A VancordConnect with HC Consultant Services at:
500 Boston Post Road
Milford, CT 06460
(860) 652-0450
vancord.com
STORIES FROM CONNECTICUT PUBLIC
Seasoned is an original radio show and podcast from Connecticut Public Radio that explores our state’s seasonal ingredients and the passionate people who grow and cook our food. About Seasoned >>