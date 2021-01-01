Greater New Haven Business Spotlight
Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on our economy and business community. Connecticut Public wants to help with a unique program designed to promote the mission of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce (GNHCC) and help its partner organizations grow.
Introducing the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight. This is a collaborative effort to boost the economic growth of the Greater New Haven region and individual businesses by highlighting them on Connecticut Public Radio and its digital platforms. On-air spots will be used to promote the Chamber and participating businesses.
Individual businesses may participate in the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight directly to promote themselves. In addition, recognizing that many businesses have suffered greatly over the past year, the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight can be used by GNHCC member businesses to “adopt” businesses that would benefit from the promotion, but are not currently in a position to do so.
Participating businesses will be showcased on-air for one week in 10, 30-second spots that promote both GNHCC and the member:
Participating businesses receive:
- Five, 15-second bonus spots on Connecticut Public Radio to promote themselves.
Example: Featured Business
- Ten, 30-second spots on Connecticut Public Radio that feature their business and recognize GNHCC.
Example: GNHCC Intro
Example: Featured Member
Example: GNHCC Closing
*All spots must adhere to FCC guidelines for Public Radio. No overly promotional or qualitative statements or claims are allowed. Rules for non-profits are less restrictive.
In addition to spots on Connecticut Public Radio, each participating business will be featured on the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage (mockup below).
- Recognition on the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage
Presenting Sponsorships are available for companies that want to “adopt” businesses that are interested in participating, but do not have the financial resources to do so. Presenting Sponsors may choose the business(es) they want to adopt, or, if a Presenting Sponsor does not have a preference for which business(es) they will adopt, GNHCC will email its members to identify businesses that would like to be adopted. Eligible businesses that respond to this request will be assigned to Presenting Sponsors on a first come first served basis.
PACKAGE OPTIONS
Premium Package
- Featured Member highlight in 10 GNHCC 30-second spots on Connecticut Public Radio for 1 week
- Five 15-second bonus spots (stand-alone without GNHCC mention)
TOTAL: 15 Marketing Spots
- Premium Listings (A) (displayed above Basic listings) on Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage:
- 100x100 logo
- Company/organization name
- Brief description
- Address, phone, and website link
Premium Package Investment: $1,495
Basic Package
- Featured Member highlight in 10 GNHCC 30-second spots on Connecticut Public Radio for 1 week
- Five 15-second bonus spots (stand-alone without GNHCC mention)
TOTAL: 15 Marketing Spots
Basic Listing (B) (displayed below Premium listings) on Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage:
- Company/organization name
- Address, phone, and website link
Basic Package Investment: $995
Presenting Sponsorship
- Presenting Sponsor 728x90 rotating Leaderboard banner with URL link on the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight landing page (C).
- Select the number of businesses your organization will adopt at the Basic level. Adopted business receive:
- Featured Member highlight in 10 GNHCC 30-second spots on Connecticut Public Radio for 1 week
- Five 15-second bonus spots (stand-alone without GNHCC mention)
TOTAL: 15 Marketing Spots
- Basic Listing (B) (displayed below Premium listings) on Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage:
- Company/organization name
- Address, phone, and website link
- Company/organization name
Presenting Sponsorship Investment: $995 per Adopted Business
Questions? Contact Nancy Bauer at nbauer@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7202.