Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on our economy and business community. Connecticut Public wants to help with a unique program designed to promote the mission of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce (GNHCC) and help its partner organizations grow.

Introducing the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight. This is a collaborative effort to boost the economic growth of the Greater New Haven region and individual businesses by highlighting them on Connecticut Public Radio and its digital platforms. On-air spots will be used to promote the Chamber and participating businesses.

Individual businesses may participate in the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight directly to promote themselves. In addition, recognizing that many businesses have suffered greatly over the past year, the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight can be used by GNHCC member businesses to “adopt” businesses that would benefit from the promotion, but are not currently in a position to do so.

Participating businesses will be showcased on-air for one week in 10, 30-second spots that promote both GNHCC and the member:

Participating businesses receive:



Five, 15-second bonus spots on Connecticut Public Radio to promote themselves.

Example: Featured Business

“Support comes from...

the Mary Wade Home, with a rich history of providing quality senior care. The Adult Center at Mary Wade offers individualized care and social interaction for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Learn more at Mary Wade dot org"

Ten, 30-second spots on Connecticut Public Radio that feature their business and recognize GNHCC.

Example: GNHCC Intro

Support comes from the Greater New Haven Chamber, an advocate for business, a valuable resource for the community, and a promoter of economic growth that is shared and inclusive...

Example: Featured Member

...This week’s featured member is the Mary Wade Home, with a rich history of providing quality senior care. The Adult Center at Mary Wade offers individualized care and social interaction for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Learn more at Mary Wade dot org...

Example: GNHCC Closing

...a proud member of the Greater New Haven Chamber.

*All spots must adhere to FCC guidelines for Public Radio. No overly promotional or qualitative statements or claims are allowed. Rules for non-profits are less restrictive.

In addition to spots on Connecticut Public Radio, each participating business will be featured on the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage (mockup below).

Recognition on the Greater New Haven Business Spotlight webpage

Presenting Sponsorships are available for companies that want to “adopt” businesses that are interested in participating, but do not have the financial resources to do so. Presenting Sponsors may choose the business(es) they want to adopt, or, if a Presenting Sponsor does not have a preference for which business(es) they will adopt, GNHCC will email its members to identify businesses that would like to be adopted. Eligible businesses that respond to this request will be assigned to Presenting Sponsors on a first come first served basis.