Connecticut History Trivia Challenge

Each week, Connecticut State Historian Walt Woodward compiles a trivia challenge. Answer all 5 questions correctly and get a chance to win a signed copy of his new book Creating Connecticut: Critical Stories that Shaped a Great State, and a Connecticut Public swag bag. Winners are chosen every Monday!

Have an idea for a question? Click to submit your idea »

This Week's Trivia Challenge:



A Torrington factory

A seaside park

A food-industry innovation