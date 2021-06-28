Connecticut History Trivia Challenge
How much do you know about the Constitution State? Take the Connecticut History Trivia Challenge and test your knowledge of the facts.
Each week, Connecticut State Historian Walt Woodward compiles a trivia challenge. Answer all 5 questions correctly and get a chance to win a signed copy of his new book Creating Connecticut: Critical Stories that Shaped a Great State, and a Connecticut Public swag bag. Winners are chosen every Monday!
Have an idea for a question? Click to submit your idea »
This Week's Trivia Challenge:
- A Torrington factory
- A seaside park
- A food-industry innovation
Note: If you are having trouble viewing the challenge, please refresh the page.
The Connecticut History Trivia Challenge is sponsored by the Office of the State Historian at UConn Hartford and UConn History.