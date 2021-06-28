We've gathered a multimedia treasure trove of educational (and entertaining!) learn-at-home resources for students, families and educators. Subscribe to our weekly Learn At Home newsletter for fresh ideas and content every week.

Connecticut Public is participating in the CT Learning Hub with the Connecticut Department of Education to provide educational resources and content to supplement the work of Connecticut’s local school districts.

Thinkalong - Current Events for the Curious Classroom (And Beyond!)

Using trusted source materials from PBS, NPR and local public media stations, Thinkalong is a free, interactive program that helps middle school students think critically about current topics in the media, develop informed opinions and practice respectful, civil discourse. Browse topics and get started.

PBS Kids Programs & Games Available 24/7 on TV, Online and on Mobile

NEW! Our free, statewide PBS KIDS channel

This new broadcast service, which features high-quality PBS educational programming 24 hours a day, 7 days per week, ensures that PBS KIDS’ high-quality content is available to all children and caregivers on a platform and at a time that works for them, including primetime, weekends and other out-of-school times when they are most likely to tune in. See the schedule here »

This new service includes a 24/7 Digital Livestream of PBS KIDS, and interactive, educational games just for kids ages 2-8!

CPTV will continue to offer PBS KIDS programs

