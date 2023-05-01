Leading with Civility & Respect

Recorded on: Thursday, June 1

LWV Greenwich, Connecticut Public and Greenwich Library speak with three accomplished women leaders who bring different political perspectives to the topic of how civil discourse has broken down in our politics and what we can do about it. Each will also address the unique role women leaders play in restoring civility to public life.

The panelist to include Democratic Stamford Mayor, Caroline Simmons, Republican Leader of the CT House of Representative (2014 - 2020), Themis Klarides, and, Executive Director Emerita of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, Dr. Carolyn Lukensmeyer, for this discussion.

The event will be moderated by Lucy Nalpathanchil, VP for Community Engagement, Connecticut Public and an award-winning, veteran public radio reporter.