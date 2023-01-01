TEDx Ferguson Library 2023: RENEWAL

About Event

Join us for TEDx FergusonLibrary 2023, a series of talks by local speakers on various topics, all centered around the central theme of renewal. Information about this year's speakers can be found here.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED created TEDx, a program of local, self-organized events that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. At our TEDx FergusonLibrary event, TED Talks video and live speakers come together to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference often provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including the library's, are self-organized.

This independent TEDx event is operated under license from TED.

Co-sponsored by Connecticut Public

About TED

TED is a non-profit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world’s leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes or less. Many of these talks are then made available for free at TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

The annual TED Conference takes place each spring in Vancouver, British Columbia. TED’s media initiatives include TED.com, where new TED Talks are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED has established the annual TED Prize, where exceptional individuals with a wish to change the world get help translating their wishes into action; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self- organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

Talks from previous TEDxFergusonLibrary events can be viewed on the library's YouTube channel.