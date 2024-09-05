Connecticut Public Announces New 9 a.m. Weekday Lineup

HARTFORD [September 9, 2024] – Connecticut Public is excited to announce a new 9 a.m. weekday lineup beginning in late September, showcasing the station’s commitment to delivering diverse, engaging, and locally relevant programming. The popular talk show Disrupted will move to a new time slot on Fridays at 9 a.m., joining the already impactful lineup that includes Where We Live on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and The Wheelhouse on Wednesdays. The first Friday airing of Disrupted in this new time slot will be September 27th.

This move will create a strong weekday offering following Morning Edition, highlighting Connecticut Public’s original programming that resonates with audiences across the state.

Launched in 2020, Disrupted originally focused on the many disruptions caused by the global pandemic. Since then, host Khalilah Brown-Dean and the team have expanded their coverage to include the big and small disruptions shaping our lives, from challenging norms in friendships to education inequities 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education. The show has resonated deeply with listeners in Connecticut and beyond, earning national awards from the Gracies/Alliance for Women in Media and the Public Media Journalists Association this year.

"Disrupted" is about navigating both the extraordinary and mundane changes we all encounter whether personally, professionally, politically, or culturally. Those disruptions provide important moments to learn with and from one another while building community. That search for understanding is crucial in these divided times.” said Disrupted host Khalilah Brown-Dean. “I’m excited to be a part of Connecticut Public’s dynamic morning lineup and look forward to bringing even more thought-provoking conversations to our listeners."

Where We Live has long been a place for fascinating, nuanced, and inspiring in-depth conversations, keeping Connecticut residents informed about local stories that matter, as well as the ripple effects of national and international issues here at home. Host Catherine Shen brings curiosity, empathy, and delight to every show, whether exploring the power of poetry, navigating infertility, or unpacking changes to school curricula.

The Wheelhouse, reintroduced last year with Frankie Graziano as host, has made Connecticut politics more understandable and accessible, while also covering how national politics affect the local community. Plus, The Wheelhouse will be live on election night in November, and the morning after, to share results and potential changes to public policy in 2024 and beyond.

“Connecticut Public’s mission is to inform, educate, and inspire our community through thoughtful and impactful programming,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public. “With this new 9 a.m. lineup, we’re elevating our commitment to delivering original, local content that truly reflects the diversity and complexity of the communities we serve. We’re thrilled to have Disrupted join this powerhouse morning block, ensuring our listeners have access to some of the best conversations happening in local news today.”

Listen to Disrupted, Where we Live, and The Wheelhouse Weekdays at 9 a.m. live on Connecticut Public Radio or stream anytime, wherever you get your podcasts. Visit ctpublic.org to learn more.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.