Connecticut Public Honored with Multiple Awards by Public Media Journalists Association

HARTFORD [June 6, 2024] - Connecticut Public is proud to announce its recognition by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for excellence in journalism with five awards across multiple categories. The PMJA Awards are a national competition honoring the exceptional work of journalists dedicated to informing, engaging, and empowering communities through the power of public media.

Among the Connecticut Public honorees is the talk show Disrupted, hosted by Khalilah Brown-Dean, recognized for the episode "America Outdoors" host Baratunde Thurston discussing names, nature, and 'How to Citizen. This episode captivates audiences with its insightful dialogue around the importance of names and identity, as well as using nature to bridge the political divide.

Connecticut Public also received accolades for four outstanding radio news stories:



Health/Medical Feature: "A housing activist opens up his backyard to unhoused people; they say it's improving their health," reported by Sujata Srinivasan, shed light on an innovative approach to addressing homelessness and its impact on health outcomes.

Newscast: Connecticut Public Radio's “All Things Considered” newscast with Matt Dwyer, aired on Sept. 15, 2023, was recognized for its comprehensive local coverage. Stories include; how New England prepared for hurricane Lee, a local district struggling with school desegregation, an effort to increase pay for childcare workers, reaction to the relocation of Frontier Communications, and a preview of a marionette production of "Sleeping Beauty."

Spot News: "Put down the guns’: Hartford honors life of 12-year-old shooting victim Se’Cret Pierce," a story by Chris Polansky, highlighted the community's response to a child killed in a drive-by shooting and the call for action to address gun violence.

Freelance feature: "During crisis, K-9s trained in prisons offer help to citizens – and healing to Connecticut police officers," reported by independent journalist Matilda Hay, showcased the unique role of K-9 units in providing support during times of crisis, while also facilitating healing for law enforcement officers.

"As journalists, our mission at Connecticut Public is to illuminate the stories that matter most to our communities, fostering understanding, empathy, and positive change," said Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public’s Executive Editor. "I am incredibly proud of these awards, which recognize the dedication and talent of our team in delivering impactful journalism that resonates with audiences and makes a difference."

PMJA champions journalistic excellence in the public media community and these awards celebrate a diverse spectrum of reporting, from investigations to innovative digital projects to collaborative journalism.

Connecticut Public’s Chief Content Officer Vanessa de la Torre noted, "The PMJA Awards are a testament to the dedication and talent of Connecticut Public's journalists, who consistently deliver storytelling that resonates with audiences and fosters important conversations. These awards not only recognize excellence in journalism -- they underscore the vital role that public media plays in our society."

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

