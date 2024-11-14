Connecticut Public Launches New Podcast “Generation Barney”

Exploring the Legacy of “Barney & Friends” and the Media that Shapes Us

HARTFORD [November 12, 2024] - Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce the launch of Generation Barney, a new limited-run narrative podcast that takes a thoughtful and entertaining look at “Barney & Friends,” the groundbreaking children’s show that captivated young hearts and minds in the ’90s. Through seven engaging episodes, Generation Barney examines how media from our childhood helps shape who we become, from the station that helped launch Barney into the world. The series debuts with two episodes available on November 12, followed by weekly releases.

Hosted by Sabrina Herrera, Generation Barney delves into the cultural, social, and emotional impact of “Barney & Friends,” exploring the behind-the-scenes stories and broader influence of this purple dinosaur phenomenon.

“Working on Generation Barney has been such a gift to my inner child,” said Herrera. “Barney embodies values of love, empathy, and genuine curiosity about the world, which made such an impression on me growing up. Creating this podcast has helped me reflect on why those values still matter to me today. I hope Generation Barney brings listeners a fresh perspective on how the things we loved as kids stay with us, shaping who we become.”

Each episode of Generation Barney takes listeners on a journey through topics like the early days of preschool TV, the unexpected cultural backlash against Barney, and the enormous influence of Barney merchandise. Featuring intimate stories and insights from some involved in the show’s creation, the podcast digs into why Barney’s message of love and inclusion still resonates with audiences today.

Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public, shared her enthusiasm for the project: “Generation Barney reflects Connecticut Public’s commitment to producing high-quality storytelling. I can’t wait for people to listen to this smart, insightful podcast and hear how a phenomenon like Barney – whether you loved the purple dino or not – continues to have a lasting cultural legacy.”

Generation Barney is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Listeners can also find episodes and additional content on ctpublic.org/barney .

