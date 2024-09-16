Connecticut Public Named Top Workplace Second Year in a row

HARTFORD [September 17, 2024] – Connecticut Public has once again been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2024 by Hartford Courant Top Workplaces. This marks the second consecutive year the organization has received this prestigious award, based on feedback from its employees.

The award results from a third-party survey conducted by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey gauges several key aspects of the employee experience, including a sense of respect and support, opportunities for growth, and empowerment in their roles.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, particularly because it reflects the voices of our talented and dedicated team,” said Connecticut Public President and CEO Mark G. Contreras. “Our people are the heart of our mission to serve our communities, and this award is a testament to their passion and commitment.”

Sonja Pasquantonio, Vice President of Human Resources, Training & Development, added, “Fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where our staff feels valued and supported is a priority for us. This honor reflects our ongoing efforts to create a culture of respect, collaboration, and continuous development.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

As Connecticut Public continues to grow and evolve, the organization remains committed to fostering an environment where employees feel engaged, inspired, and empowered to contribute meaningfully to its mission of serving Connecticut communities.

Visit ctpublic.org/careers to learn more about open positions and internship opportunities.

Company Contact

Sonja Pasquantonio

spasquantonio@ctpublic.org

(860) 275-7588