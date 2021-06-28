Connecticut Public Welcomes Aedhmar Hynes to Board of Trustees

HARTFORD, CT – September 16, 2021 – Connecticut Public is pleased to announce the addition of Aedhmar Hynes of Greenwich, Connecticut to its Board of Trustees.

Hynes comes to Connecticut Public with deep expertise at the intersection of digital technology, communications and customer engagement. For the past several years, Hynes has ranked among the top 50 most powerful global communications professionals. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Text100, one of the world’s largest digital communications agencies, with 22 offices in North America, Europe and Asia. She is an immediate past Chairman and a Trustee of The Page Society, the preeminent body for Chief Communications Officers of fortune 500 companies; a member of the Advisory Council of the MIT Media Lab; a 2008 Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Connecticut Public President and CEO, Mark Contreras, commented, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Aedhmar to the Connecticut Public Board of Trustees. Aedhmar has led many of the world’s most important brands through digital transformation and technology disruption. She understands that Connecticut Public is deeply committed to making our news, storytelling and content accessible and available to all of the diverse communities of Connecticut, and that this is possible only through innovation and digital transformation. With her experience, we will continue to innovate and strengthen local news, expand and diversify our audience, and create a more informed, educated and inspired statewide community.”

Hynes commented on the appointment, “I am longtime admirer and supporter of public media, and I understand the importance of trust between a community’s local news media and its citizens. Connecticut Public is an important conveyor of truth, context and ideas in Connecticut and I am very happy to play my part in sustaining and growing that critical resource for generations to come.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.