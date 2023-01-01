E&P’s 2023 class of 10 news publishers that do it right

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT

When CT Public President and CEO Mark Contreras joined Connecticut Public in 2019, he brought a personal commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The son of an Irish-American school teacher and a Mexican immigrant, Contreras has catalyzed Connecticut Public’s effort to inform, educate and inspire their diverse community through its journalism, programming and people.

From programming that reflects communities that have been underrepresented or ignored (“The Island Next Door” series about the island of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and “Farmers of Color” series about BIPOC farmers in Connecticut) to listening sessions with their Hispanic and Latino communities, CT Public’s journalism is transforming to elevate stories of diversity across its state. Internally, recruiting that casts a broader net, full-spectrum diversity training, efforts to expand the Board of Trustees to be more inclusive and development of an infrastructure that tracks the progress toward diversity in audience, contributors and staff all are further examples of Connecticut Public's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

