Thursdays are for Restaurant Road Trips in CT this Spring!

Hartford, Connecticut Apr 18, 2022 - Connecticut Public is pleased to announce a new digital and television series, Restaurant Road Trip, showcasing fantastic restaurants and eateries in the state of CT. Chef Plum, co-host of Connecticut Public Radio’s show and podcast Seasoned, will share some of the best and most unique breakfasts, lunches and dinners in fun and engaging profiles of local restaurants and their offerings. The show will kick off in Fairfield County, where Connecticut Public’s recent coverage expansion now offers increased visibility on television and accessibility on radio.

“I am over the moon excited to have Restaurant Road Trip on Connecticut Public's platforms,” says Chef Plum. “I have always made it my personal mission to lift up and promote local restaurants and having Connecticut Public as a partner is honestly a dream come true. We cannot wait to show viewers some of the best our state has to offer. CT is sandwiched between two culinary meccas in NYC and Boston, and they are great, but on Restaurant Road Trip we show that sometimes the best is in your backyard!”

Restaurant Road Trip will premiere on Connecticut Public’s platforms as a series of digital shorts on ctpublic.org/roadtrip. The video shorts, up to five minutes each and shot in high quality 4K, will drop weekly on Thursdays beginning April 28, 2022. There will also be three 30-minute TV episodes premiering on CPTV at 8 PM on Thursdays on May 5, June 2, and July 7, 2022, respectively. There will be additional rebroadcasts on CPTV and SPIRIT. The episodes will also be available to stream beginning May 5th at ctpublic.org/roadtrip as well as on Connecticut Public’s YouTube Channel and CPTV’s streaming platform.

“Restaurant Road Trip will be an energetic and fun show that shines a light on more than just extraordinary food cooked up in our state. We’re pleased to also be able to share the stories of the people behind our local restaurants,” offered Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer at Connecticut Public. “Chef Plum strives to bridge the gap between chefs and food lovers, in such a dynamic and charismatic way. People are really going to enjoy the energy of this series.”

The schedule for Restaurant Road Trip is below:

DIGITAL SHORTS (Distributed online via ctpublic.org/roadtrip, the CT Public YouTube channel, and the CPTV streaming platform video.cptv.org)

Gruel Britannia (Fairfield, CT)

Posts Thursday, April 28, 2022

Good Old Days Pizza (Newtown, CT)

Posts Thursday, May 5, 2022

El Segundo (Norwalk, CT)

Posts Thursday, May 12, 2022

Oar & Oak (Stratford, CT)

Posts Thursday, May 19, 2022

Hoodoo Brown (Ridgefield, CT)

Posts Thursday, May 26, 2022

Match Burger & Lobster (Westport)

Posts Thursday, June 2, 2022

Brewport (Bridgeport, CT)

Posts Thursday, June 9, 2022

Judy’s Bar & Kitchen (Stamford CT)

Posts Thursday, June 6, 2022

Washington Prime (Norwalk, CT)

Posts Thursday, June 23, 2022

Nouveau Monde (Newtown, CT)

Posts Thursday, June 30, 2022

Grounds Donut House (Danbury, CT)

Posts Thursday, July 7, 2022

Kawa Ni (Westport, CT)

Posts Thursday, July 14, 2022

TV EPISODES (30 minutes) Distributed on CPTV; SPIRIT; the CT Public YouTube channel, and the CPTV streaming platform video.cptv.org. They can also be accessed via ctpublic.org/roadtrip.

Best of Restaurant Road Trip on CPTV at 8 PM – Thursday, May 5

Featuring: Washington Prime, Kawa Ni, Brewport, Hoodoo Brown, El Segundo

The Queen, The Judy, and the Good Old Days on CPTV at 8 PM – Thursday, June 2

Featuring: Gruel Britannia, Judy's Bar & Kitchen, Good Old Days Pizzeria and Cocktail Den

Donuts, Lobster and...DUCK! on CPTV at 8 PM - Thursday, July 7

Featuring: Grounds Donut House, Match Burger Lobster, Oar & Oak

Funding for Restaurant Road Trip is provided by Presenting Sponsor Downtown New Haven with additional support from US Foods® and Ergo Chef Knives.

