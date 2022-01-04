Contact: Sarah DeFilippis

Connecticut Public and Connecticut League of Women Voters Announce 2022 Statewide Candidate Debate Series

Debate Series will include offices of Governor, U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, all Five U.S. Congressional Districts

HARTFORD, CT – (April 12, 2022) – Connecticut Public and the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT) will co-produce an unprecedented series of eight debates in advance of the November 2022 elections, including debates for the statewide offices of Governor, U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, and Connecticut’s five U.S. Congressional districts.

The debate series will run for seven weeks, beginning September 15 and culminating with the Gubernatorial Debate at Fairfield University on October 27, 2022, as follows:



Thursday, September 15, 8 p.m. – Secretary of State (Hartford)

Thursday, September 22, 8 p.m. – 1 st Congressional District (Manchester)

Congressional District (Manchester) Thursday, September 29, 8 p.m. – 2 nd Congressional District (Norwich or New London)

Congressional District (Norwich or New London) Thursday, October 6, 8 p.m. – 3 rd Congressional District (New Haven)

Congressional District (New Haven) Thursday, October 13, 8 p.m. – 4 th Congressional District (Bridgeport)

Congressional District (Bridgeport) Thursday, October 20, 8 p.m. – 5 th Congressional District (New Britain)

Congressional District (New Britain) Tuesday, October 25, 8 p.m. – United States Senate (Fairfield)

Thursday, October 27, 8 p.m. – Governor (Fairfield)

The debates will be hosted by LWVCT and the congressional debates will be held in each of the candidates’ districts throughout Connecticut. Final locations will be at or close to urban centers, with the goal of including as many students and young people as possible in the debate process.

Each debate will feature a live audience and will be broadcast and streamed on Connecticut Public platforms, including CPTV, ctpublic.org, YouTube, Facebook Live, as well as the LWVCT website and YouTube channel. The debates will also be simulcast on Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR 88.5 FM and 90.5 FM, and streaming at ctpublic.org). Each debate will be moderated by Connecticut Public journalists.

In addition, a live stream will be offered to any media outlet or organization in the state that would like to stream the debates through their platform.

The debate series will also be produced as podcasts, accessible via the App Store, Google Play and other common podcast platforms.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the League of Women Voters to bring these debates to the people of Connecticut, '' said Tim Rasmussen, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public. “This ambitious, comprehensive debate series will provide voters with direct access to candidates—something that is essential for a healthy democracy and building trust in our election process. As Connecticut’s non-profit public media source, Connecticut Public and our journalists are highly trusted by our viewers and listeners, and we are pleased to be able to help inform and educate our electorate and hold our elected representatives accountable.”

”The League is very excited to partner with Connecticut Public to bring these debates to the public,” said Laura Smits, President of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. “We both share a vision of offering voters direct access to the candidates in a straightforward and non-partisan way. Right now, in a world with so much access to information, it’s important that voters can hear from voices they can trust. Connecticut Public’s reputation for solid journalism combined with our expertise in hosting fair debates is a terrific combination and should give voters confidence that, in the century-old tradition of the League, we will ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.”

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves nearly one million citizens each month through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

About The League of Women Voters of Connecticut

The League of Women Voters of Connecticut is a nonpartisan grassroots political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. The state league, in conjunction with 22 local leagues in cities and towns across Connecticut, provide citizens with meaningful ways to support and celebrate civic engagement, and influence public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League of Women Voters, one of the most respected and effective grassroots organizations in the country, is open to people of all genders and ages. Our members make a visible difference by serving as community leaders using their experience to create positive, lasting change in our communities. To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, visit www.lwvct.org. ###