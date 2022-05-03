Have you fostered friendships through food? Have you drawn inspiration from the diverse culinary scene where you live? Do you have a family dish that celebrates the voices of your ancestors? Are you looking for an uplifting cooking show that toasts to the diversity of American food? If you answered yes to any of these questions, The Great American Recipe on PBS should be on your watchlist.

Streaming now on PBS, you can watch The Great American Recipe Friday nights at 10:30 p.m. on CPTV. The 8-part competition series highlights the diversity of American home cooking and features 10 talented contestants with a zest for preparing cultural dishes. In each episode, contestants are challenged to make 2 dishes centered around a unifying theme, celebrating the vibrancy and cultural influences of American food.

The competition doesn’t end there: We’re keeping it fresh with our Culture in the Kitchen Contest! If you have a signature dish, we want to see it! Submit your favorite family recipe and a photo of the finished dish. Submissions will be open from June 27th until July 22nd, and we’re letting YOU decide the winner! Voting will open July 25th and close July 29th.

The winning recipe will be featured on the Seasoned page and in the Smart or Lucky Newsletter. The winner will also receive a Connecticut Public cutting board. We can’t wait to see your entries! Good luck!

Entries must be received by midnight on July 22, 2022.