Enter to Win: 2 Tickets to Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Enter to win 2 tickets to see Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tuesday, June 20th at 7:00pm at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.
Enjoy an evening of Jazz! See Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue featuring the Robert Randolph Band, Mavis Staples and Yola.
To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Monday, February 20th.
Winners will be notified by email at the address provided in the entry form. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.