Enter to Win: 4 Tickets to Fired Up: Glass Today at the Wadsworth Atheneum

From studio glass to American flameworking, Fired Up presents a major showing of contemporary glass work created out of the artists’ desire to connect with their material and engage greater conversations surrounding community. Discover over 50 glassmakers who are pushing boundaries, forging new paths, and inspiring people in support of this art. Beyond the exhibition, experience the magic of glass firsthand through a lineup of related programs and events, including live glassblowing demonstrations at the museum.

