Enter to Win: 4 Tickets to The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Theatre Company at the Bushnell

BTC is thrilled to return to the Bushnell’s Maxwell M. & Ruth R. Belding Theater with a refreshed version of Dattellas’ beloved holiday classic, featuring brand-new choreography and costuming for much of Act II. In an effort to address the lingering cultural appropriation in the 130-year-old ballet, Dattellas has reimagined a new, vibrant, and cheeky Act II featuring magical treat-foods that would wow a 19th-Century young lady in a dreamscape and will delight modern audiences. To make the vision come to life for audiences, Lead Costume Designer Pat Nurnberger will design and hand-sew over seventy costumes to pair with Dattellas’ fresh, original choreography.

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.