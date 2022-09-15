© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win: 4 Tickets to The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Theatre Company at the Bushnell

Enter to Win 4 Tickets to The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Theatre Company, at the Bushnell. Tickets are for the 3pm performance on Sunday, November 27. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM on Friday.
BTC Nutcracker Contest Image.jpg

BTC is thrilled to return to the Bushnell’s Maxwell M. & Ruth R. Belding Theater with a refreshed version of Dattellas’ beloved holiday classic, featuring brand-new choreography and costuming for much of Act II. In an effort to address the lingering cultural appropriation in the 130-year-old ballet, Dattellas has reimagined a new, vibrant, and cheeky Act II featuring magical treat-foods that would wow a 19th-Century young lady in a dreamscape and will delight modern audiences. To make the vision come to life for audiences, Lead Costume Designer Pat Nurnberger will design and hand-sew over seventy costumes to pair with Dattellas’ fresh, original choreography.

All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.