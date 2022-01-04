© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win a pair of tickets to Phish at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT.

Enter to win a chance to see Phish at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on July 24, 2022. For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, enter by Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
A photo of Phish 2022

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Phish at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, CT on July 24, 2022.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, Phish comes to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by the end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.