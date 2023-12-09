Enter to Win: Andrea Bocelli at the XL Center in Hartford

Andrea Bocelli returns to Hartford for the first time in 25 years! The iconic Italian tenor will feature performances from his extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the Holiday Season, with selections from his recent #1 album A Family Christmas, his uplifting solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, May 12, 2023.

Winners will be notified by email. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable .

Learn more at https://www.xlcenter.com/

